The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Grand Mound convenience store.
Deputies were dispatched just after 8 p.m. Tuesday to Diva and Tei Cias and Food LLC, on U.S. 30.
It was reported a suspect had entered the business, threatened the clerk with a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 563-242-9211 or Clinton County Crimestoppers at 563-242-6595 or toll free at 888-883-8015.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the DeWitt Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer.