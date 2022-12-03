 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's investigators release name of driver of UTV that crashed in Princeton

Scott County Sheriff’s investigators have released the name of the driver of the UTV that crashed Thursday injuring all six people on board. 

Curt Bell, 54, of Princeton, was driving the camouflage 2022 CFMOTO 800cc UTV that crashed at 6:22 p.m. in the 26500 block of 257th St. in Princeton.

Bell had five passengers on the UTV ranging in ages from 11- to 19-years-old.

Sheriff’s investigators said the vehicle was eastbound on the south side of 257th Street when Bell lost control. The vehicle appeared to have struck a fence and rolled into a ditch.

Two of the passengers had to be airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, while Bell and the three other passengers were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

Sheriff’s investigators said that all of the occupants of the UTV are in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

