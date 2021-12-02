Sherrard woman pleads guilty to reckless driving in crash that killed Rock Island man

A 74-year-old Sherrard woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of reckless driving in relation to a crash in October 2020 that killed a Rock Island man.
Iona J. Schnowske was scheduled for a bench trial Thursday, but she accepted a plea deal and instead pleaded guilty to reckless driving. The charge comes with a fine of $1,000.
Judge Daniel P. Dalton said the circumstances surrounding this charge would normally prevent Schnowske from possessing a driver's license, but Schnowske's defense attorney Jonathan Ruud said Schnowske had already surrendered her license, so that requirement would be a non-issue.
The courtroom was full of family members and friends of Mark Broendel, the bicyclist who was killed in the crash. The group all wore buttons that said "Justice for Mark Broendel."
"We thought that if the judge sees that people care, they'll do something with her," Jane Broendel, Mark's ex-wife, said before the hearing. Jane said the group had gone to the cemetery and to 38th St, Rock Island, to leave flowers and a memorial for Mark before coming to the courthouse Thursday.
Schnowske hit Mark while they were both heading north on 38th Street near 24th Ave in Rock Island. He was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island where he died from injuries received in the crash.
Police reports from the incident say there was debris from Schnowske's car in the roadway after the crash. Mark's bike appeared to have had a battery powered flashing rear light, but police were unable to tell if it had been functioning at the time of the crash because of the amount of damage.
After Schnowske's plea Thursday, Mark's daughter Katie Broendel asked to share a victim's statement with the judge. Katie broke down in tears as she read the statement, and Jane helped her to read parts of it.
Katie said in the statement that she was glad to see some level of justice after so long.
"Mark Broendel mattered and he will never be forgotten," Katie said. "The grief and anguish over the last 13 1/2 months are consuming."
Katie recounted sobbing in her living room after receiving a phone call from the Rock Island County Coroner's Office on the day her dad died. She said she had to pull herself together just enough to call her other family members and let them know what had happened.
"Unfortunately for my family, we'll forever have an empty seat at Thanksgiving and Christmas," Katie said.
After Katie read her statement, Schnowske was excused and Judge Dalton took a moment to speak with Mark's family. He said the crash was a tragic accident, and while there didn't seem to be any malicious intent, he knew there was nothing that could be done or said to change what the family was going through.
"I know this is a tough case for everyone, but hopefully this can provide some closure for you," Dalton said. "It doesn't make it easier to accept, but looking at Ms. Schnowske, I don't think she's the devil incarnate."
Katie said afterwards that she was glad Dalton allowed her to share her statement, and that he took the time to speak with them.
"It was nice to at least be heard," Katie said. "It felt very encouraging that someone at least recognized how painful and awful that has been."
Katie and Jane said they had hoped for a trial and they didn't believe the prosecution had done everything possible to get justice for the case.
"How should we feel about Mark Broendel's life being worth $1,000?" Jane said. "I guess I'm still bitter. It's hard not to be."