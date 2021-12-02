Sherrard woman pleads guilty to reckless driving in crash that killed Rock Island man

Police reports from the incident say there was debris from Schnowske's car in the roadway after the crash. Mark's bike appeared to have had a battery powered flashing rear light, but police were unable to tell if it had been functioning at the time of the crash because of the amount of damage.

After Schnowske's plea Thursday, Mark's daughter Katie Broendel asked to share a victim's statement with the judge. Katie broke down in tears as she read the statement, and Jane helped her to read parts of it.

Katie said in the statement that she was glad to see some level of justice after so long.

"Mark Broendel mattered and he will never be forgotten," Katie said. "The grief and anguish over the last 13 1/2 months are consuming."

Katie recounted sobbing in her living room after receiving a phone call from the Rock Island County Coroner's Office on the day her dad died. She said she had to pull herself together just enough to call her other family members and let them know what had happened.

"Unfortunately for my family, we'll forever have an empty seat at Thanksgiving and Christmas," Katie said.