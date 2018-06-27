Buffalo Police Chief Terry "TJ" Behning remembers the sound of police sirens the morning of Sept. 25.
He was waiting behind his Chevrolet Tahoe to deploy stop sticks to slow down a garbage truck that he believed was headed toward him at the intersection of Y40 and Iowa 22.
“As soon as I heard the sirens, I saw the garbage truck coming around the corner, it’s a slight corner,” he told a Scott County jury Wednesday. “And, as soon as it came around the corner, it immediately got into my lane, headed right for me and I was gonna ... I was hoping it was just playing chicken and gonna get back in his lane.”
As the truck got close to his squad car, Behning said he threw the stop sticks and “saw them hit exactly where I wanted them to.”
He said he then looked up and “my Tahoe just basically exploded” as the garbage truck crashed into the front of the squad car, leaving Behning with life-threatening injuries that he still is dealing with nine months later.
“It just came right at me,” he said. “I had nowhere to go.”
Behning was the last of 16 witnesses to testify at the trial of the admitted driver of the garbage truck, Logan J. Shoemaker, 21.
Shoemaker is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury and first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors say Shoemaker intentionally struck Behning’s vehicle and intended to harm him.
Shoemaker, the only witness to testify for the defense Wednesday, said that he never intended to hit Behning and that he didn’t know he had hurt him until he was taken into custody.
Jurors will begin their deliberations in the case Thursday morning.
Prosecutors say Shoemaker was on a path of destruction in late September 2017.
He admitted Wednesday that on Sept. 24, he stalked and assaulted a woman, rammed multiple cars while driving two stolen trucks, and smashed the windshields of at least two vehicles.
He also fled from Davenport police several times.
Shoemaker said he was addicted to methamphetamine and was on a weeklong binge.
The morning of Sept. 25, he slept for an hour and was awakened by Davenport police who had surrounded him in a stolen Dodge Ram pick-up truck.
He was able to escape.
Shoemaker said he later picked up a man who helped him pawn a ladder that was in the pick-up truck.
“We didn’t get too far because the cop got behind me right when we were leaving the pawn shop,” he said. “That’s when the pursuit started.”
Shoemaker said he didn’t stop because he was under the influence of methamphetamine and reiterated that that he thought he had warrants for the incidents on Sept. 24.
He also said he “wasn’t ready to quit my addiction.”
Shoemaker admitted that during the chase, he got up to speeds of 100 mph and ran stop signs in an attempt to get away.
He made his way onto a gravel road and had trouble seeing because of dust that had kicked up off the road. Shoemaker didn't see the garbage truck that was preparing to turn onto 90th Avenue and rear-ended it.
“I had no ability to even brake or nothing,” he said.
Shoemaker said the pick-up truck was totaled and his airbags deployed, which "saved my life.”
He said he wanted to continue the high-speed chase so he ran over to the garbage truck and told the driver to get out and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t do what he said. Shoemaker denied that he actually had a gun.
He said he had never driven a truck that size but said he and his uncle used to work on them. Shoemaker said he also was driving on the passenger side, which he had never done before.
He said he had trouble keeping the truck in the lanes and said that “a lot of what came with driving that garbage truck I’m surprised that more damage wasn’t done.”
At one point, he accidentally clipped a Jeep Wrangler as he drove through Blue Grass. Police were still behind him.
Shoemaker said he didn’t see Behning’s squad car in time to time to stop and took his hands of the wheel, threw his hands up toward his face to brace for the impact, and took his foot off the brake.
He said he did not intend to hit the squad car and didn’t realize he had injured Behning until police talked to him.
“I was trying to get away and hitting the squad car would have disabled the truck I was in,” he said.
Behning testified that he initially heard about the chase on his radio and headed to the city limits of Davenport. At that point, Shoemaker was in the Dodge pick-up truck.
Behning said he later drove south of the pursuit and headed toward Y40 and Iowa 22.
His Tahoe was unmarked but had blue and red lights going at the time of the collision.
Behning said he remembered feeling the force of the collision. Concerned that he might get run over by other police squad cars, Behning said he got to his feet and tried to get out of the street but both of his legs were broken and “I kind of fell and rolled into a ditch.”
Behning was airlifted from the scene to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he stayed for five or six weeks and underwent 15 surgeries. He remained in bed for three to four months, he said Wednesday.
Behning said that although he is now able to walk with a cane, the main injury he is dealing with is a nerve injury that is causing burning and numbness in his foot.
“They don’t know if that nerve will ever come back,” he said.
If it doesn’t come back, Behning said, he will wear a brace constantly and will “be in pain constantly” unless he chooses to have his foot amputated.