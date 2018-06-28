Logan J. Shoemaker started to cry and reached for a tissue to wipe his eyes as Judge Thomas Reidel read the verdicts against him. He looked out into the courtroom gallery as one of his family member's sobbed.
A Scott County jury on Thursday rejected Shoemaker's claims he did not intend to crash into Buffalo Police Chief Terry "TJ" Behning's squad car with a stolen garbage truck, nor did he intend to harm or kill him during a high-speed chase in rural Scott County in September.
The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for nearly 4.5 hours before finding the 21-year-old Davenport man guilty of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury and eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony.
They found him not guilty of serious injury by vehicle, which alleged that the act was unintentional.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said he believed video evidence in the case may have played a role in the jury’s decision.
“That shows exactly what happened, the moves that were made prior to the collision, where the vehicle was, where Chief Behning was,” he said. “I have to believe that that pretty much was all it took.”
Behning was not present as the verdicts were read. His wife, Heidi, and other family and friends have sat through the trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
After the verdict, Heidi Behning said there are no winners and both families' lives are changed forever.
“We’re happy with the verdict, but at the end of the day, we are just going to focus on TJ getting better and trying to get him back to work someday,” she said.
Shoemaker's attorney, Derek Jones, declined comment.
The two most significant charges, attempted murder and first-degree robbery, are both Class B felonies each punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Walton said Shoemaker will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence on the attempted murder charge because the offense involved a police officer. He also will have to serve 70 percent, or 17.5 years, on the robbery charge before he is eligible for parole.
He will be sentenced Aug. 9.
Prosecutors argued Shoemaker was on a path of destruction in September 2017.
Shoemaker admitted he stalked and harassed a Davenport woman, intentionally rammed other vehicles, and broke out windshields on Sept. 24. He kept returning to the woman’s apartment and fled from police when they tried to stop him.
The following day, Shoemaker fled again from police in a stolen red Dodge Ram pick-up truck at speeds in excess of 100 mph at one point and blew through several stop signs before making it onto a gravel road in rural Scott County.
He rear-ended a garbage truck, which disabled the pick-up truck he was driving. He told jurors Wednesday he ran over to the garbage truck, threatened to shoot the driver and then stole the truck to continue the high-speed chase until the collision with Behning’s squad car at the intersection of Y40 and Iowa 22.
Behning was positioned at the back of the squad car to deploy stop sticks when the car was struck. He suffered serious injuries prosecutors say could have taken his life.
Shoemaker told jurors he was addicted to methamphetamine at the time and was not ready to quit his addiction when he fled from police.
Walton said in his closing argument Wednesday that Shoemaker hit Behning’s squad car square on and did not try to avoid it or go around it.
“Intentional act after intentional act after intentional act,” Walton said in his closing argument. “Choice after choice after choice, and then he wants you to believe at the end there’s an accident. Not credible, not consistent with the evidence.”
Walton dismissed Shoemaker’s statements that he had trouble controlling the garbage truck as he was fleeing.
He pointed to squad car video from one pursuing officer that showed Shoemaker successfully maneuver around other vehicles ahead of him on the road and maneuver around stop sticks in the road earlier in the pursuit.
Walton said Shoemaker could have stopped at any time, but chose not to.
“He didn’t want to,” he said. “He didn’t want to and he said that. Chief Behning was in his way, and he was willing to kill Chief Behning to continue what he wanted to do because he wanted to do it.”
Jones in his closing argument said Shoemaker was guilty of serious injury by motor vehicle, eluding and the lesser included charge of third-degree robbery, but was not guilty of attempted murder and willful injury.
He argued prosecutors failed to prove Shoemaker intentionally drove into Behning’s squad car and intended to kill or harm him.
Jones disputed Shoemaker was in total control of the garbage truck and said he was driving all over the road and could not stay in his lane.
“He can’t drive in a straight line continuously when he’s trying to drive that truck,” he said.
Jones said if Shoemaker was intending to kill a police officer, why didn't he ram the first squad car or the officer that laid down stop sticks earlier in the pursuit.
“The fact that he turned off and tried to avoid a collision there tells you what his intention was that day, which again, is to avoid, to not get caught, to keep going,” Jones said.
He further argued Shoemaker was braking as he came through the curve just before the collision.
“Why brake if your goal is to hit the squad car and kill Chief Behning?” he asked. “Why are you slowing down?”
Shoemaker testified Wednesday that just before the collision, he took his hands off the steering wheel and placed his hands by his face to brace for the impact and took his foot off the brake.
He said he didn’t know he hit Behning until police told him as they escorted him to a squad car. Shoemaker also denied he had a gun when he threatened the driver of the garbage truck.
Behning was airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City after the crash and stayed there for five or six weeks and underwent 15 surgeries.
He told jurors he is now able to walk with a cane, and the main injury is a nerve injury that is causing burning and numbness in his foot.
Heidi Behning said Thursday the nine months since the crash has been long for their family.
"I think that’s the biggest thing is that it’s been a lot longer than we thought it would be," she said.
She said her husband continues to go to therapy three times a week and is focusing on making a return to the police force.
In the meantime, he works about three hours a week at the station on administrative duties, such as paying bills and doing payroll, Heidi Behning said.
She said from day one, law enforcement has been a source of support for the family. Several officers sat in the courtroom for the verdict Thursday.
“I can remember walking out of the emergency room and thinking I’d be standing there alone because people would be coming up soon,” she said.
“I walked out to probably 30 officers waiting to say ‘what can we do for you?’ That was nine months ago and they are still, I mean, you saw today, they are still here today, so it’s pretty amazing.”
Prior to trial, Shoemaker pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, stalking with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Sept. 24 incidents.
He also will be sentenced Aug. 9 on those charges.