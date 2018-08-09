Logan Shoemaker will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for crashing a stolen garbage truck into the squad car of Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning, causing serious injuries, in September.
A Scott County jury in late June deliberated nearly 4 ½ hours before finding him guilty of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury, and eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony following a four-day trial.
The two most significant charges, attempted murder and first-degree robbery, are both Class B felonies each punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence on the attempted murder charge because the offense involved a police officer.
Shoemaker, 21, also will have to serve 70 percent, or 17.5 years, on the robbery charge before he is eligible for parole.
Prosecutors argued at trial that Shoemaker was on a path of destruction in September 2017.
Shoemaker admitted he stalked and harassed a Davenport woman, intentionally rammed other vehicles, and broke out windshields on Sept. 24. He kept returning to the woman's apartment and fled from police when they tried to stop him.
The following day, he fled again from police in a stolen red Dodge Ram pick-up truck at speeds in excess of 100 mph at one point and blew through several stop signs before making it onto a gravel road in rural Scott County.
He rear-ended a garbage truck, which disabled the pick-up truck he was driving. Shoemaker testified at trial that he ran over to the garbage truck, threatened to shoot the driver and then stole the truck to continue the high-speed chase until the collision with Behning's squad car at the intersection of Y40 and Iowa 22.
Behning was positioned at the back of the squad car to deploy stop sticks when the car was struck. He suffered serious injuries prosecutors say could have taken his life.
Shoemaker denied that he intentionally hit the squad car.
Prior to trial, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, stalking with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Sept. 24 incidents.
He will also be sentenced on those charges Thursday afternoon.