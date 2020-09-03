Shooting death of man involved in ambush of police during riots ruled justifiable

The shooting outside of Necker’s Jewelers, 4007 E. 53rd St., occurred at 12:13 a.m. on June 1. When they arrived at the store, police discovered numerous shell casings of various calibers. A review of the surveillance video showed a number of people approaching Necker’s Jewelers, one of them carrying a brick.

Some of those people were identified from the surveillance video. Several other cars drove into the parking lot and the people walked away from the store.

Gunfire was exchanged between these groups. Several people were identified firing shots in the parking lot. After the shots were fired people ran to their vehicles and fled the scene. One of the people seen in the video at Necker’s is Tousant, according to the release sent out by Walton, which covered the events of the riots that took place throughout the night of May 31 and the morning of June 1.

As Behning, Lansing and Sievert were patrolling, they observed a vehicle in the alley between 14th and 15th streets east of Myrtle. Lansing drove eastbound into the alley. As the pickup approached Myrtle Street, gunfire from the north, or driver’s side, struck the truck. Lansing was hit in the left leg and forearm. Bullet shattered windows and pierced the doors. One of the bullets struck the head rest behind Lansing’s head.