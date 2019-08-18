According to a Bettendorf Police Department release, the shooting at the Big 10 Mart at 2480 53rd Avenue, Bettendorf on Saturday was an attempted robbery resulting in a homicide.
The victim, a female clerk, age 28, died from an apparent gunshot wound. The Bettendorf Police Department is working with management at Big 10 Mart to obtain video evidence. The case is currently under investigation.
An autopsy is pending. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.
No further information at this time.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
PREVIOUS: Bettendorf Police were investigating a gunshot death that occurred Saturday at the Big 10 Mart at the intersection of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said his department was called to assist at the scene and to help Bettendorf police cover calls in the city.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said a news release will be issued some time later as investigators are still piecing together the incident.
Several people whose cars were parked either at a gasoline pump or in the parking lot had to wait until police completed their investigation before they could take them.
Numerous people from the neighborhood walked from their homes to the scene on Saturday to see if they could learn what was happening.
The Davenport Police Department's Crime Scene Unit assisted at the scene with its crime mapping 3-D laser scanner.
The victim's identity was not released late Saturday.