Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee has ruled the December shooting of a man by a Silvis police officer was a reasonable use of force.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 23, when the officer, John VanHyning, attempted a traffic stop on a 2002 Subaru Outback in the north alley of the 900 block of 1st Avenue in Silvis, according to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, a special unit formed to investigate such incidents.
Evidence gathered by the task force indicates the driver, identified as Devin Michael Lovgren, of Davenport, turned the vehicle around and drove toward VanHyning.
During the encounter, VanHyning fired his pistol, striking Lovgren in the leg, according to the task force. Lovgren's injury was not life-threatening, and he continued driving. He was later arrested in Henry County.
"It is the state's attorney's finding that Officer VanHyning was objectively reasonable in using deadly force," McGehee said in a release issued Monday.
When the task force is activated, it forms a team of investigators drawn from Rock Island County law enforcement agencies and the Illinois State Police. The agency being reviewed does not contribute anyone to the team. Once the team's investigation is complete, it presents the collected evidence to the state's attorney's office for a decision on whether the officers involved were justified in their actions.
