A man was reported shot Wednesday night in Rock Island.
The attack happened at 9:38 p.m. in the 900 block of 14th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. The call was listed as an aggravated battery with a firearm, and the victim described as a 31-year-old man.
According to a Rock Island Fire Department report, an ambulance was on scene. The fire department confirmed Thursday morning that a person was taken to the hospital.
Further details about the incident or the victim's condition were not immediately available Thursday morning.
The Rock Island County Coroner's Office had not been notified of any deaths related to the call as of Thursday morning.
A representative of the Rock Island Police Department had not yet responded to a request for more information Thursday morning.