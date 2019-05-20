For the first 5 ½ months of 2019, the number of shots fired incidents in Davenport are down.
Preliminary numbers released by the Davenport Police Department show that 58 shots fired/shootings were reported between Jan. 1 and May 16.
That's down from 86 reported over the same time period in 2018 — a 32.5 year-over-year percent decrease — said Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel.
Still, though shots fired incidents are down, gun crimes remain a challenge for police.
“When we talk about guns and violent crime, one is just too many," Bladel said.
Between Jan. 1 and May 10, nine people have been injured by gunfire, according to the police department.
The most recent shots fired incidents happened within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of West 13th Street and at the corner of 12th Street and Wilkes Avenue.
No injuries were reported, but a parked car was damaged in the area of 12th and Wilkes. That incident prompted a 30-minute lockdown at Children's Village West.
Police have not said whether the two incidents are related.
Bladel said the police department is “all in” and focused on violent crime and gun crime in the city. One technique they're trying is adjusting staffing levels to put more officers and squad cars out on patrol on all shifts, he said.
The department last year launched a gun unit that is “vigorously investigating all shooting incidents, as well as targeting the most violent offenders in our community,” Bladel said.
He added, “We’ve also implemented some technologies to include information-led policing. We tried to figure out through information that we received, not only from field contacts from the officers but also from the community. So the community does submit tips, the community does provide some information, but by utilizing information that we have, it allows us to put more focus on on violent crime.”
Police have made 81 arrests on gun-related offenses in that same time period. That number does not include the number of cases that have been kicked up to the federal level, Bladel said.
As of May 15, 143 guns have been confiscated. Of those, 107 were seized in crime incidents, he said.
Officers seized 351 firearms in 2018, compared to 277 in 2017.
Those increases are no coincidence — over the last few years, officers are encountering more guns on the street, Bladel said.
“We've had two officers that were actually shot in the line of duty within the past 18 months,” he said. "Officers are encountering them (guns) in more crime calls, foot pursuits, vehicle stops, drug investigations."
Last year, the department was approved to purchase a machine that pairs with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network run by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that will match guns and shell casings to assist in solving gun crimes.
Bladel said the machine could be up and running by early to mid-summer.
The department has a mapping program that shows police areas where there is frequent gun crime and couples it with information about potential suspects.
“From time to time, we do get calls in an area that is concentrated in or frequent,” he said. “We do put extra enforcement in those areas, but we also have to monitor, too, because once you start putting resources in an area, sometimes it just moves the problem.
“It's definitely something that we have to look at it in a spatial sense of that. We have to be able to know where things are going on so we can deploy resources effectively.”
Other cities in the region have also experienced gunfire, and the frequency has been mixed.
According to data provided to the Times, Rock Island had 20 shots fired/shooting reports, up from 12 for the same period in 2018; Moline had three, down from five in 2018; and East Moline had seven. Data was not available from the Bettendorf Police Department.
“We closely analyze all shots fired within the city to look for emerging trends,” Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said via email. "Based upon trend analysis, as well as intelligence information gathered from a variety of sources, we attempt to best deploy a variety of different resources to address areas impacted by gun violence.”