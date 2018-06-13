VIOLA — One person was shot by police and another was arrested during an incident Tuesday night in rural Viola.
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, deputies were conducting an investigation into illegal firearms and drugs when an officer-involved shooting occurred.
One person received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Trinity West Hospital in Rock Island, according to the sheriff's department. A second person was arrested and taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Both subjects, whose names have not been released, face multiple charges including a felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident is under review by the Mercer/Henry County Major Crimes Task Force. The officer's name has not been released.
Mercer County deputies were aided by first responders from Viola and New Windsor.