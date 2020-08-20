 Skip to main content
Shot fired reported in Davenport neighborhood
Shot fired reported in Davenport neighborhood

Davenport Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Iowa Street reference several reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area where several shell casings were found in the street.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

