A resident near the intersection of College Avenue and East 9th Street in Davenport said he heard three gunshots, fired in rapid succession, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Michael Woods said he was in his alley when he heard two vehicles, then three shots being fired "in the space of two seconds." He immediately called 911.
Several police officers and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle blocked off the intersection as they searched for evidence. One yellow marker on the ground appeared to indicate the presence of a shell casing.
"Apparently, someone in a car was shooting at someone else in a car," Woods said. "One of the cars was hit, according to what an officer said. One of the vehicles was a black SUV."
It was the second time in a month, neighbors said, that shots have been fired in the area just northeast of Gilda's Club. The cancer-support facility was vacant, after the shooting, and early reports indicated employees had been evacuated.
"The postman was here, and I said, 'That sounded like gunshots,'" Woods said. "He said, 'That was gunshots.'"
He said he has lived in the same home for 30 years, and the two recent shots-fired incidents are the only ones he recalls.
Police have not yet released any information on the incident. Updates to this story are anticipated.