Shots fired in Davenport Monday morning

Davenport police responded to a shots fired call early Monday morning near Locust and Belle Avenue.
The call came a little before 5 a.m.
Officers found bullet casings at the scene. There were no injuries reported, and no damage found at the scene.
A vehicle damaged by gunfire related to this incident was found later, police said.
Detectives are following up on this incident. No further information is available at this time.
Emily Andersen
