Shots fired in Davenport Monday morning
Shots fired in Davenport Monday morning

Davenport police responded to a shots fired call early Monday morning near Locust and Belle Avenue. 

The call came a little before 5 a.m. 

Officers found bullet casings at the scene. There were no injuries reported, and no damage found at the scene.

A vehicle damaged by gunfire related to this incident was found later, police said. 

Detectives are following up on this incident. No further information is available at this time. 

