Shots fired in Davenport Monday morning

Davenport police responded to a shots fired call early Monday morning near Locust and Belle Avenue.

The call came a little before 5 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found bullet casings at the scene. There were no injuries reported, and no damage found at the scene.

A vehicle damaged by gunfire related to this incident was found later, police said.

Detectives are following up on this incident. No further information is available at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.