Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired incident early Monday that involved a vehicle pursuit that ended in Rock Island.
The incident began at 5:46 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 13th Street with a report of shots fired.
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a silver Monte Carlo occupied by two males, according to a news release from Davenport Police.
When responding officers saw a silver Monte Carlo at 7th and Brady streets and attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. Police pursued the vehicle across the Talbot Memorial Bridge (Centennial) into Rock Island.
The vehicle was found unoccupied in the alley of 13th Avenue and 14th Street and was impounded.
At the East 13th Street scene, officers recovered a shell casing and found a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
No injuries were reported. At this time it is unknown what precipitated the shots being fired.
Davenport police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.