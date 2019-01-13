Moline Police have confirmed that several shots rang out Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco outlet at 2010 1st Street A, Moline.
Police said a gray car was chasing a white car through the Jewel-Osco parking lot. The occupants of the gray car fired several shots at those riding in the white car, but missed and struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
The initial two cars involved in the incident fled prior to Moline Police arriving on the scene. No injuries were reported and no one has been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.