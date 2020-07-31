Should Davenport have police stationed in its schools? A forum will discuss the issue Aug. 18.

Hope Luce was the driving force behind June 4’s protest of police violence in Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

Now the 24-year-old mother is teaming up with Quad-Cities Interfaith to call on the Davenport School District to remove School Resource Officers from the district's schools.

Luce will host a Zoom meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Anyone interested in participating can find a link to the Zoom event on the “Summer of Social Change” Facebook page.

School Resource Officers — or SROs — are Davenport Police officers who serve in the schools. They started at West and Central high schools, with a third overseeing all the schools. In 2017, the city was awarded a $600,000 matching grant to create two more positions for the intermediate schools, raising the number of officers in schools to five.

The goal, officers and school officials said, was to build rapport with students, so they had a trusted adult to turn to when there was trouble.

Luce said during the protest at Vander Veer Park, some attendees thought it didn't work out that way, and saw an opportunity for change.