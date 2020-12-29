Siebke enters not-guilty plea in Baby April murder case

The woman charged in Moline’s 28-year-old “Baby April” case entered a not-guilty plea during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing in the Rock Island County Justice Center.

Angela Siebke, 47, of Whitehall, Ohio, was charged Dec. 17 in Rock Island with the killing of an infant girl found in a trash bag floating along the shores of the Mississippi River near Moline's old 17th Street Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The child became known as "Baby April," named for the month in 1992 she was found. She was buried in Riverside Cemetery.

Siebke is being held in the Rock Island County Jail and charged with first-degree murder in the death.

Siebke's bail was set at $1 million. Her next hearing date is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.