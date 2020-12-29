 Skip to main content
Siebke enters not-guilty plea in Baby April murder case
Siebke enters not-guilty plea in Baby April murder case

Angela Siebke

The woman charged in Moline’s 28-year-old “Baby April” case entered a not-guilty plea during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing in the Rock Island County Justice Center.

Angela Siebke, 47, of Whitehall, Ohio, was charged Dec. 17 in Rock Island with the killing of an infant girl found in a trash bag floating along the shores of the Mississippi River near Moline's old 17th Street Park.

The child became known as "Baby April," named for the month in 1992 she was found. She was buried in Riverside Cemetery.

Siebke is being held in the Rock Island County Jail and charged with first-degree murder in the death.

Siebke's bail was set at $1 million. Her next hearing date is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22.

