Try 3 months for $3

UPDATE: 

East Moline Police report that the girls have been found safe. 

Earlier story:

Silvis and East Moline police are currently searching for two girls who have been reported missing. 

Emma Helms and Alexis Brown, both 10 years old are missing. 

Emma was wearing a gray shirt and purple shorts.

Alexis was wearing a white/black coat and blue shirt with blue jeans.

Both girls were last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the area around Phipps Prairie Park, 2500 12th St., Silvis. 

Anyone who sees the girls is urged to call the the Silvis Police Department at 309-797-0402. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags