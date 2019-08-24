A Silvis man arrested by Davenport police in February for allegedly peddling several prescription drugs was back in the Scott County Jail on Friday for failing to show up for his scheduled hearings in Scott County District Court.
Jeremy Allen Summers, 31, of 236 14th St., Silvis, was being held Saturday on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
Summers failed to show up for a June 6 status hearing, and then failed to appear for a July 24 pre-trial conference in his case. Scott County District Judge Tom Reidel issued a bench warrant for Summers’ arrest.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Joel Griffin, at 11:57 p.m. on Feb. 21, officers were sent to the Rustic Ridge Mobile Home Community, 3010 W. 49th St., to investigate a call of shots fired.
The person who called in the complaint told police that a vehicle parked “two up” from the complainant’s place had been involved in the incident.
Officers located a white Chevrolet Cruz with Illinois plates occupied by three people.
As officers approached the car, they could see Summers trying to conceal something in the driver side door compartment. When officers tried to open the door Summers tried to hold the door shut. When officers searched the vehicle they found that Summers was allegedly trying to hide a Taurus 9mm handgun.
For that Summers is charged with interference with official acts involving a firearm, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. He also is charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
As officers searched the vehicle they seized a bottle containing 23 Adderall 30-milligram pills hidden in a locked deposit bag. Adderall is a Schedule II narcotic. For that Summers is charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II narcotic, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Officers also seized a baggie containing 10 Tramadol pills and a baggie containing 10 Clonazepam 1-milligram pills. For these Summers is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled Schedule IV substance. Each charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Along with the drugs officers seized a ledger showing the prices Summers charged for the pills.
Officers also seized two Clonazepam pills of .5-milligrams, eight Clonazepam pills of 2-milligrams each, and two Fentanyl patches, one of which was 50 mcg per hour, while the other was 75 mcg per hour. For these Summers is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Each charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
Summers also is charged with possession of marijuana-first offense, which also is a serious misdemeanor.
Summers appeared in Scott County District Court on Saturday. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Aug. 30.