A Silvis man has been accused of putting a Rock Island County correctional officer in a chokehold, but has been found unfit to stand trial.

Komla I. Apetcho, 24, faces a single count of aggravated battery in relation to the allegation, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities accuse him of grabbing the officer and applying the chokehold on May 5. The case against him was opened on May 12.

Court records accused Apetcho of causing bodily harm to the officer, but do not provide further detail of the officer’s injuries or their severity.

Records also do not state whether Apetcho sustained any injuries during the encounter and do not provide further details about how the altercation began or how it was resolved.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office had not yet responded to a request for more information as of Thursday afternoon.

On May 13, the Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Apetcho and raised a doubt as to his fitness to participate in the felony case.

Judge Frank Fuhr ruled him unfit on May 17 after a fitness evaluation.

Being found unfit means a defendant is to be remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment designed to restore fitness so the criminal case can resume.

Apetcho’s fitness had already been called into question in April in a misdemeanor criminal damage to property case, court records state.

That case was opened against him in May of 2022, and Apetcho was arrested on a related failure to appear warrant on April 8, according to court records. On April 12, the public defender’s office asked that Apetcho undergo a fitness evaluation in relation to that case.

Fuhr’s May 17 ruling on Apetcho’s fitness also applied to the misdemeanor.

Records did not state if Apetcho had yet spent any time in state custody to receive treatment.

As of Thursday afternoon, Apetcho was in the Rock Island County Jail, according to jail staff. A review of Apetcho’s cases is scheduled for June 14, court records state.