Silvis man accused of recklessly firing gun on Sunday

A Silvis man has been charged on an allegation he endangered a person’s safety with a firearm.

Brandon L. Thomas, 24, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend he recklessly fired a gun in the direction of a woman on Sunday in Silvis.

The court documents did not provide more details on the events that authorities allege occurred.

Thomas was still in custody Monday, held on a $25,000 bail, according to court records and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. To be freed, he would have to post a $2,500 bond.

He made his first appearance Monday, and his next hearing is scheduled for July 21, court records state.

