Silvis man accused of sexual abuse of a 16-year-old pleads not guilty in preliminary hearing
Silvis man accused of sexual abuse of a 16-year-old pleads not guilty in preliminary hearing

  • Updated
A man accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Anthony Powell, 36, of Silvis, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.

Judge Frank Fuhr heard from John Van Hyning, an investigations officer with the Silvis Police Department. Van Hyning said the assault, which occurred between October 2020 and March 2021, was reported by the victim's mother. The mother found out about the assault after her daughter told her she was worried she was pregnant. The mother also later found videos of Powell and her daughter engaging in sexual acts.

Van Hyning said there were four videos, but they were not found on Powell's phone.

According to Van Hyning, Powell said in a post-Miranda interview that he believed the victim was 17 when the videos were created.

Powell had reportedly known the family for some time and had a previous relationship of some sort with the victim's sister, according to Van Hyning. 

