Silvis man arrested for peddling LSD, marijuana and prescription drugs

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on Sunday arrested a Silvis man who was wanted for peddling LSD, marijuana and prescription drugs in Scott County.

Roland Mourning III, 24, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver LSD, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Mourning also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver Oxycodone, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver cannabis, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession with the intent to deliver Xanax, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit, on May 21, agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Gang Task Force along with detectives with the Iowa Department of Transportation searched a storage facility at 1607 River Dr. in Davenport.

The two storage bays, 25 and 26, were being rented by Mourning.

During the search, agents seized 20.6 pounds of cannabis and THC edibles, 398 Xanax pills later identified as Alprazolam, 56 Ocycodone pills and 95 doses of LSD.