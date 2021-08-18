Silvis man charged with murder in shooting death released on bond

A Silvis man charged with murder was released on a $20,000 bond Wednesday.
Cordell O. Thomas, 19, was arrested by Silvis police after allegedly shooting Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, to death on May 28.
Thomas faces a mandatory minimum of 45 years in prison.
Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. on May 28 to investigate a call of shots fired.
Officers found Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, with a gunshot wound and rendered aid. He died at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.