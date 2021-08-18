 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silvis man charged with murder in shooting death released on bond
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Silvis man charged with murder in shooting death released on bond

  • 0

A Silvis man charged with murder was released on a $20,000 bond Wednesday.

Cordell O. Thomas, 19, was arrested by Silvis police after allegedly shooting Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, to death on May 28. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Thomas faces a mandatory minimum of 45 years in prison. 

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. on May 28 to investigate a call of shots fired.

Officers found Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, with a gunshot wound and rendered aid. He died at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Thomas was originally being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond. He had a bond reduction hearing in front of Judge Clarence M. Darrow on August 4, and the bond was changed to $200,000 (10%). Court records show as of Wednesday morning that Thomas paid $12,000, but a representative from the circuit court's office said the rest of the bond was paid with a credit card and is still processing.
+1 
Gavel-logo
+1 
Cordell Thomas

Cordell Thomas
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Critically endangered panda cub receive a name during celebration at the San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News