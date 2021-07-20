 Skip to main content
Silvis man enters not guilty plea in Memorial Day killing
A Silvis man charged with murder after a Memorial Day weekend shooting pleaded not guilty Monday. 

Cordell O. Thomas, 19, was arrested by Silvis police after allegedly shooting Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, to death on May 28.

Thomas faces a mandatory minimum of 45 years in prison. 

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired.

Officers found Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, with a gunshot wound and rendered aid. He died at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Thomas is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond. He has a bond-reduction hearing scheduled for August 4 at 1:30 p.m.

