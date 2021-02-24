 Skip to main content
Silvis man involved in car chase sentenced to 90 months
A Silvis man involved in a car chase across states in 2018 has been sentenced to 90 months in prison.

LaShawn D'James Hensley, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for one charge of felon in possession of a firearm. 

Hensley, who has a criminal record, reportedly flashed a gun at the driver of a nearby car while driving on Interstate 74 in Bettendorf. 

The person in the other car called 911. Moline police officers tried to pull him over, but he led them on a chase through Bettendorf and into Davenport, where he crashed his car near Welcome Way and Kimberly Road. 

After Hensley serves his 90 months in prison, he will have three years of supervised release, and he will have to pay $100 to the Crime Victim's Fund.

