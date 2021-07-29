Silvis man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for enticing minor

One of the nine men arrested in November after being caught in a federal online sting operation to catch people trying to engage in sex with minors has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.
Michael Robert McKinney, 23, of Silvis, was sentenced July 20 to a term of 144 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
Darrow also sentenced McKinney to serve 20 years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
McKinney has been in the custody of the United States Marshals since his arrest on Nov. 13 and will receive credit for the time he has been in custody.
There is no parole in the federal system.
McKinney pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted enticement of a minor on March 11.
On Nov. 9, an FBI online covert employee, or OCA, was conducting an undercover investigation on the online marketplace Craigslist. The OCA had placed an advertisement on the Quad-Cities Missed Connections section.
Through the advertisement, McKinney intended to meet with a person purported to be the father of an 11-year-old girl who said he was sharing his daughter for donations. They talked from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13.
On Nov. 13, McKinney traveled from Silvis to Rock Island to meet with the purported father of the girl. He was arrested by federal agents in the Saukie Golf Course parking lot on 38th Street.
“Working with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners we will continue to prosecute those who intend to sexually harm children, acting U.S. Attorney Douglas Quivey said in a news release issued Wednesday. “Hopefully, this case and others like it will serve to remind anyone with the inclination to prey upon children to think twice and to stop. Children and parents need to remain constantly vigilant and exercise caution when accessing the internet, communication apps, and similar platforms.”
The other eight men charged are:
- Charles Walter Christopher, 43, of West Liberty, Iowa, a convicted sex offender currently serving a term of supervised release related to a similar case in the Southern District of Iowa. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. He has pleaded guilty to the charge of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, but a trial on the enticement charge is scheduled for Aug. 23 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
- Joseph Allen Wilcher, 40, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 4 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He is out on bond with conditions.
- Nicholas Bryan Swank, 32, of Muscatine, a convicted sex offender. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. Swank has pleaded guilty to all counts. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
- Jeffrey Alan Bosaw, of Bloomington, Illinois, who was 52 at the time of his arrest. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 13 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
- Douglas L. Christensen, 56, of East Moline. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. Christensen has pleaded guilty to the charge and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
- Auston M. McLain, 36, of Davenport. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. McLain had been a candidate for Davenport's 5th Ward in the last election and had worked as an outreach advocate for Braking Traffik, a Family Resources project that works with human trafficking survivors. According to court documents, McLain is currently undergoing a psychological evaluation at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Metropolitan Detention Center, in Los Angeles. According to court documents, the evaluation should be completed by Sept. 9, with the final report ready for the court by Sept. 30.
- Damien Pernell Shepherd, of Moline, who was 35 at the time of his arrest. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. Trial is scheduled for Oct. 4 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
- Douglas Michael Speer, of Johnston, Iowa, who was 30 at the time of his arrest. He is charged with two counts of attempted enticement of a child and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. Speer has pleaded guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.