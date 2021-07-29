Silvis man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for enticing minor

One of the nine men arrested in November after being caught in a federal online sting operation to catch people trying to engage in sex with minors has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.

Michael Robert McKinney, 23, of Silvis, was sentenced July 20 to a term of 144 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

Darrow also sentenced McKinney to serve 20 years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

McKinney has been in the custody of the United States Marshals since his arrest on Nov. 13 and will receive credit for the time he has been in custody.

There is no parole in the federal system.

McKinney pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted enticement of a minor on March 11.

On Nov. 9, an FBI online covert employee, or OCA, was conducting an undercover investigation on the online marketplace Craigslist. The OCA had placed an advertisement on the Quad-Cities Missed Connections section.