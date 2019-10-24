A Silvis man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for firing a gun at a car in May.
Keyante Luten, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He must serve 85 percent – or nearly six years – before he is eligible for parole.
He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison. The sentence will run concurrently, or at the same time, as the seven-year sentence.
Luten will serve two years of mandatory supervised release, similar to parole, once he completes his sentence.
He was given credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.
According to court documents, Silvis police were called to the 300 block of 2nd Street for a report of gunfire. Officers learned Luten fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle.
On May 23, Silvis police pulled over a vehicle and found a loaded handgun inside a black bag at Luten's feet in the passenger seat. He does not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.
Luten also pleaded guilty Thursday on an unrelated misdemeanor battery charge.