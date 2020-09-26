Silvis man shot by DPD in 2018 recently arrested on charges from May 2018 incident

More than two years later, a Silvis man who was shot by Davenport police bonded out of the Scott County jail Friday for offenses from May 2018.
Nicholas T. Warner, 51, posted a $20,000 bond and was in custody for 32 minutes after being taken into custody by Scott County Court authorities Friday morning, according to online jail records.
Warner is charged with three felony counts of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, felony operating while impaired (OWI)/second offense and misdemeanor counts of eluding, interfere with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday and will return to court at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 for his arraignment in a Scott County courtroom.
According to Lee Enterprises’ archives, Warner was driving a silver Oldsmobile at 10:44 a.m. May 16, 2018, when it struck parked cars in the area of 6th and Division streets, authorities said at the time.
Davenport police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen walked towards the vehicle after being flagged down by witnesses, but Warner allegedly accelerated his vehicle and left the area.
Warner then drove through a nearby intersection, reportedly almost striking cross traffic on Division Street, and went off the roadway and struck a building.
Gruenhagen, moving towards the center of the intersection, gave Warner commands to stop the vehicle, but Warner allegedly backed up the vehicle and pointed the front of his car at the officer, authorities said in 2018.
Officers heard the car rev up and then it drove at Gruenhagen and then collided with another car in the intersection before then travelling north to Division Street.
Davenport police officers tracked Warner to 9th and Division streets where the car again stopped and revved its engine and, eventually, rammed a squad car with an officer in it.
At that point, Davenport Officer Robert Bytnar fired twice into the Oldsmobile and hit Warner once in each of his arms. Warner continued to drive his vehicle, which was eventually pushed to the side of the road against a curb and a small hill by the police cruiser it had struck.
Davenport officers were eventually able to remove Warner from the vehicle, authorities said at the time. Warner received medical treatment locally before eventually being taken by helicopter to Iowa City for medical care.
Authorities have said Bytnar was justified in shooting Warner during the incident and that Warner allegedly admitted to police to drinking alcohol and using crack cocaine on the day of the incident. Prosecutors said in 2018 that Warner had tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol content of 0.072 several hours after the crash.
Vodka and crack cocaine was recovered from Warner’s vehicle after a search warrant on the vehicle back in 2018.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.