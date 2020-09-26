Silvis man shot by DPD in 2018 recently arrested on charges from May 2018 incident

Warner then drove through a nearby intersection, reportedly almost striking cross traffic on Division Street, and went off the roadway and struck a building.

Gruenhagen, moving towards the center of the intersection, gave Warner commands to stop the vehicle, but Warner allegedly backed up the vehicle and pointed the front of his car at the officer, authorities said in 2018.

Officers heard the car rev up and then it drove at Gruenhagen and then collided with another car in the intersection before then travelling north to Division Street.

Davenport police officers tracked Warner to 9th and Division streets where the car again stopped and revved its engine and, eventually, rammed a squad car with an officer in it.

At that point, Davenport Officer Robert Bytnar fired twice into the Oldsmobile and hit Warner once in each of his arms. Warner continued to drive his vehicle, which was eventually pushed to the side of the road against a curb and a small hill by the police cruiser it had struck.

Davenport officers were eventually able to remove Warner from the vehicle, authorities said at the time. Warner received medical treatment locally before eventually being taken by helicopter to Iowa City for medical care.