A Silvis man was sentenced Monday to 28 years in federal prison for selling crystal "ice" methamphetamine, pipe bombs and firearms to undercover officers between August and September 2018.
Jerry Allen Green, 54, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of distribution of ice methamphetamine, possession of unregistered destructive devices, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a gun.
He was charged by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court, Rock Island in October 2018 and was indicted in November.
In August 2018, the DEA Quad-Cities Post of Duty, Moline Police Department and Rock Island Police Department began investigating Green for selling methamphetamine in the area, according to the criminal complaint.
That same month, an undercover DEA task force officer began making and receiving recorded phone calls from Green.
On Aug. 16, 2018, the officer met with Green and discussed buying methamphetamine. Green also said he could obtain pipe bombs and grenades and sell them to the officer as well.
On Aug. 22, 2018, the officer met with Green and bought two ounces of methamphetamine and two pipe bombs for $1,600 at Green’s home.
You have free articles remaining.
The bombs were handed over to the Quad-City Bomb Squad, who rendered the devices safe and later turned them over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Two days later, the officer purchased one ounce of methamphetamine for $760 from Green in Moline. During the buy, Green showed a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol to the officer.
On Sept. 6, 2018, the officer and another undercover officer met with Green in Moline and sold the second officer a Savage .308 rifle for $700.
He sold the first officer a fully automatic Draco 7.62 rifle and one ounce of methamphetamine for $1,900.
On Sept. 28, the officer and another undercover officer met Green in Moline and gave him $2,200 for a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
Green was arrested in October 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.