Silvis Police dog taken out of service after biting incident Wednesday

The Silvis Police Department’s dog has been taken out of service for a review after the dog bit a bystander at a scene Wednesday, Deputy Chief of Police Mark Copeland said Thursday in a news release.

Copland said that at 5:15 p.m., Silvis Police were sent to the 800 block of 20th Avenue for a call for service.

Sgt. Joseph Miletich responded to the scene with his K9 partner. While Miletich was on the scene, an incident occurred between the dog and an 18-year-old man who was a bystander at the scene.

The dog bit the man in the legs, resulting in minor injuries.

The East Moline Police Department is investigating the incident.

The dog is out of service until the review is completed. Sgt. Miletich remains on duty.

