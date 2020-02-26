Single bullet gets alleged Davenport gang member 16 years in prison

A single bullet and what prosecutors called 'a long criminal record' landed an alleged Davenport gang member 16 years in prison.
Zacharia Allen Clark was sentenced Wednesday by United States District Court Judge John A. Jarvey after he pleaded guilty in October 2019 to being a felon in possession of ammunition. Police say he is a member of the Lowrider street gang.
Clark also will a five-year term of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victim's Fund.
Clark's case and sentence stems from Sept. 23, 2018, when Davenport Police responded to a Daisy Dooks nightclub for a shooting. Clark fired shots at another individual, who was only a few feet away, during a dispute in the parking lot, investigators said.
Clark was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle in which Clark, a Lowrider street gang member, was a passenger, along with three other known Lowrider street gang members. When he was booked into Scott County Jail one round of ammunition was in his pocket.
Clark is prohibited under federal law from possessing ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions.
At sentencing, the court found Clark was an armed career criminal, with at least three prior convictions of violent felonies. That made him eligible for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.
“Zacharia Clark was caught with a single bullet, but because of his numerous acts of violence and long criminal record, he will serve more than sixteen years in federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said in a news release. “Gang members in the Quad Cities need to pay attention. If we catch you with a gun or ammunition on the street, we will send you to federal prison.”