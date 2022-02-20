Single-car crash in Moline kills a 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl died Saturday night from her injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Moline.

Moline police, fire and EMS responded to a call at 9:47 p.m. Saturday night to the 1400 block of 35th Avenue after a passerby reported seeing headlights from a vehicle in some trees, according to a news release.

The car — an Acura passenger vehicle — was occupied by the driver, a 22-year-old man, and one passenger, the 16-year-old girl. They had been traveling westbound on 35th Avenue approaching 14th Street when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree along the passenger side.

The Moline Fire Department extracted the girl from the vehicle and both were taken to the hospital, where she died

No charges have been filed pending further investigation. The name of the passenger is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

