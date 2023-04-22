The pilot and passenger of a single-engine airplane escaped injury early Saturday after the plane crashed onto West Front Street in Buffalo, Buffalo Police Sgt. Josh Bujalski said in a news release.

Bujalski said Buffalo Police were sent to the 300 block of West Front Street, also known as Iowa Highway 22, to investigate a report of a vehicle accident.

Upon arrival officers saw that the vehicle was a single-engine airplane.

During the investigation, officers learned that an engine malfunction forced the pilot to attempt an emergency landing on West Front Street.

The plane’s wings clipped a telephone pole, and the plane then crashed into the railroad tracks.

The pilot and passenger were checked for injuries at the scene by Medic EMS and released.

Buffalo Police were assisted by the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Medic EMS.