Six arrested for sex offender registration violations during Scott County sweep

Six men are charged with violating the Iowa Sex Offender Registry statutes after the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force made its annual compliance sweep during the week before the Halloween holiday.

“We always make a point around Halloween to verify where all of the sex offenders are living and staying to make sure they’re not involved in Halloween festivities,” Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Saturday.

“We do a full sweep multiple times of the year, but around Halloween we try to be a little more of a surprise,” he said. “We constantly verify and do checks, especially when we doubt the information someone is giving us.”

Luther Ronald Moore Jr., 62, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of failing to register-second offense. Each charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. Moore was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety.

Matthew James Burgess, 32, is charged with one count of sex offender registration violation-second offense, a Class D felony. Burgess was arrested Thursday. He was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.