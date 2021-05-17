Six charged with gun and drug charges in Davenport

Six people have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and various other drug and gun related charges as part of a 19-count indictment from a federal grand jury in Davenport.
The meth conspiracy started by July 1, 2020 and continued until March 29, 2021, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa. It involved the possession of numerous firearms and multiple pounds of methamphetamine, and the continued distribution of methamphetamine throughout the Quad-Cities area.
The following six people were charged as part of the conspiracy:
- Taylor Christopher Graeber, 23, is also charged with possession of a firearm, in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. In convicted, Graeber faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.
- Joshua John Paarmann, 30, is also charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. If convicted, Paarmann faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.
- Karley Ann Smith, 27, is also charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If convicted, she faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.
- Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, is also charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. If convicted he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.
- Donnie Wayne Robinson, Jr., 34, is also charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Robinson faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.
- Robert Stanley Nelson III, 40, is also charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.
All six could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted, the news release said.
The Davenport Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating this matter. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa is prosecuting the case.