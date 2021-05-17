Six charged with gun and drug charges in Davenport

Six people have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and various other drug and gun related charges as part of a 19-count indictment from a federal grand jury in Davenport.

The meth conspiracy started by July 1, 2020 and continued until March 29, 2021, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa. It involved the possession of numerous firearms and multiple pounds of methamphetamine, and the continued distribution of methamphetamine throughout the Quad-Cities area.