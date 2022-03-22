Six students charged after Monday disturbance at Bettendorf High School

Six Bettendorf High School students are facing charges after a disturbance Monday at the school.
“All six were charged with criminal trespass, two were charged with interference with official acts, three were found to have vapes and charged with persons under the legal age, and one student was charged with possession of a controlled substance,” Bettendorf Police Department Chief Keith T. Kimball said in an email.
The students were not identified.
Bettendorf police officers were called around 8:20 a.m. to assist the high school’s resource officer because of the disturbance, Kimball said.
The disturbance, not described in detail, began inside the building among the students, all boys, Kimball said. The resource officer and district employees ordered the boys to leave the building and the grounds to prevent the incident from escalating.
Some left but later returned, while others tried to get back into the high school, Kimball said.
The arrested students were turned over to their families, Kimball said.
During the incident, the school activated its “Hold Protocol,” which requires people in the building to remain where they are, Bettendorf Community School District spokeswoman Celeste Miller said. The hold lasted about 40 minutes.
The school district is investigating, and disciplinary action will be enacted as warranted, she said.
