Six teens in a stolen van were arrested early Sunday after the 13-year-old girl driving the vehicle led police on a chase with speeds exceeding 100 mph, Blue Grass Police Chief Garret Jahns said.
Jahns said a Blue Grass resident called the police department at 12:34 a.m. to report a suspicious van on Juanita Street driving without headlights on and that it appeared the occupants were trying to break into cars.
Blue Grass police officer Shawn Sullivan found the van traveling north in the 200 block of North Mississippi Street. Sullivan, with help from Blue Grass and Walcott police, tried to stop the van at North Mississippi and Lauretta streets when the van sped to the north on 70th Street.
The van, a gold 2005 Toyota Sienna, was reported stolen out of Rock Island.
Officers pursued the van with speeds reaching in excess of 100 mph.
Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office were able to set up tire deflation devices ahead of the van which punctured all four of its tires.
The driver continued to flee and officers had to use a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique, to stop the vehicle in the 6700 block of West Kimberly Road.
Three police vehicles received minor damage as a result of the chase.
There were six teens in the vehicle.
The lone adult, Dramya Holt, 18, of 903 Oneida Ave., Unit 4, Davenport, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence. She also is charged with attempted third-degree burglary, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
Holt already is facing a charge of second-degree theft in Scott County District Court. That charge was filed June 29 after she was arrested by Davenport police for being a passenger in a stolen 2008 Ford Edge.
Holt was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
The driver of the stolen van, a 13-year-old Davenport girl, was arrested and placed into the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
The other juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 15 and all of either Davenport or Rock Island, were released to parents with pending charges.