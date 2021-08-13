Skateboarder seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Davenport; driver left scene

A skateboarder was seriously injured with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Davenport.

Police say the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

First responders were called at 11:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of N. Marquette Street, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man was riding a skateboard in the southbound lane of Marquette Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The victim was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals with serious life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

