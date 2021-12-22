 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Skeletal remains found by hikers along Mississippi River in Andalusia
0 Comments
topical

Skeletal remains found by hikers along Mississippi River in Andalusia

  • 0

Hikers along the Mississippi River near Andalusia came across what appeared to be skeletal human remains Wednesday, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said.

The bones were found in the 16000 block of 78th Avenue West. Law enforcement were sent to the scene at 12:03 p.m.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police Crime State Crime Scene Unit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Prairie Du Pont fire district meeting grows contentious

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News