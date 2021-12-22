Skeletal remains found by hikers along Mississippi River in Andalusia

Hikers along the Mississippi River near Andalusia came across what appeared to be skeletal human remains Wednesday, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said.
The bones were found in the 16000 block of 78th Avenue West. Law enforcement were sent to the scene at 12:03 p.m.
The investigation is being conducted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police Crime State Crime Scene Unit.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today