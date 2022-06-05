Smoke detector warned East Moline resident of Sunday basement fire

An East Moline homeowner escaped a Sunday morning fire thanks to a smoke detector.

The fire happened around 9:11 a.m. in the basement at 321 30th Ave., East Moline fire Capt. Todd Caves said. When firefighters arrived, there were flames in the basement and heavy smoke on the first floor.

The resident, warned by the smoke detector, was already outside, he said.

“She got the dogs out and no complaints (of injuries) at this time,” Caves said.

One cat was rescued by firefighters and another cat was found outside, Caves said.

The fire was out by 9:26 a.m. but firefighters were working to clear the home of smoke before they could determine whether it was habitable, Caves said. The resident had so far refused assistance from the Red Cross.

There was no obvious damage to the home, a single-story building, visible from the street.

One fire hydrant broke as firefighters were setting up, Caves said. They had to move to a second hydrant but never used it because they were able to extinguish the fire with the water stored in their vehicles.

The malfunction did not hamper firefighting efforts, Caves said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.

Firefighters from Silvis, Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal assisted at the scene, Caves said. The East Moline Police Department and the Moline Second Alarmers also assisted.

