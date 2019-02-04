Officials work the scene of a fire that killed three people Saturday at Airview Trailer Park in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed that Delores R. Martin, 71, Brittany Danielle Mote, 31, and Thomas J. Conley, 9, died in the fire.
People embrace near the scene of a fire that killed three people Saturday at Airview Trailer Park in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed that Delores R. Martin, 71, Brittany Danielle Mote, 31, and Thomas J. Conley, 9, died in the fire.
People embrace near the scene of a fatal fire Saturday at Airview Trailer Park in Milan.
Three people found dead Saturday during a mobile home fire in Milan were killed by smoke inhalation, according to autopsies performed Monday.
Authorities were called at 4:36 a.m. Saturday about a fire at a mobile home at Airview Trailer Park, 5111 78th Ave., near the Quad City International Airport. The residence was already engulfed in flames when firefighters and Rock Island County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived.
The bodies of Delores R. Martin, 71, Brittany Danielle Mote, 31, and Thomas J. Conley, 9, were found inside.
Preliminary autopsy results on the women and the child indicate all three were killed by smoke inhalation, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
The cause and origin of the fire were still under investigation Monday, according to Blackhawk Fire Protection District Chief Douglas DuBree. It may take weeks before there is an indication of where and why the fire began, he said.
Family members have said there were smoke alarms in the home, but the chief said Monday that the areas where the alarms are believed to have been were heavily damaged by fire, and investigators have not yet found them.
Firefighters from Coal Valley and Coyne Center took part in fighting the fire.