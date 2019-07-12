A man sleeping in a car on Eastern Avenue sped away after apparently being startled by a Davenport Police officer checking on him.
Police were called to the scene around 8 a.m., for a report of a suspicious man asleep in a car. After the officer approached the car and tried to get the man's attention, he woke up and started to drive off. The officer tried to block the vehicle, but the man sped away.
The officer was not injured, according to police.
East Moline Police Department found the car around 8:25 a.m. and an investigation is underway.