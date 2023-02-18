TOULON, Ill. — A Toulon man is dead after he allegedly attacked police with a machete and was shot, the Illinois State Police said in a news release Saturday.

According to the news release, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers assigned to the Henry County Special Operations Squad — which is made up of officers from numerous agencies — attempted to serve a search warrant and arrest a suspect at an apartment in the 500 block of North Olive Street in Toulon.

When officers encountered the man in the apartment, the man attempted to strike officers with a machete. Officers shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name was not released Saturday night.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Department requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation.