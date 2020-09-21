State disciplines Bettendorf social worker

The Iowa Board of Public Health has released a document from the Iowa Board of Social Work disciplining a Bettendorf social worker.
The license of Paula Dix to practice social work at the independent level has been revoked for a minimum of 10 years. Prior to filing a request for reinstatement, Dix is required to complete a Board-approved professional boundaries evaluation, fully comply with any recommendations for treatment recommended as a result of the evaluation, and successfully complete and pass the essay examination offered through Ethics and Boundaries Assessment Services.
Dix was charged with engaging in sexual activities or sexual contact with a client within five years following termination of the client relationship in violation of 645 IAC282.2(9)"b", and may be disciplined pursuant to Iowa Code section 147.55(9) and 645 IAC283.2(t2).
Quad-City Times
