 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State disciplines Bettendorf social worker
topical

State disciplines Bettendorf social worker

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Board of Public Health has released a document from the Iowa Board of Social Work disciplining a Bettendorf social worker.

The license of Paula Dix to practice social work at the independent level has been revoked for a minimum of 10 years. Prior to filing a request for reinstatement, Dix is required to complete a Board-approved professional boundaries evaluation, fully comply with any recommendations for treatment recommended as a result of the evaluation, and successfully complete and pass the essay examination offered through Ethics and Boundaries Assessment Services. 

• Discipline and public action details

Dix was charged with engaging in sexual activities or sexual contact with a client within five years following termination of the client relationship in violation of 645 IAC282.2(9)"b", and may be disciplined pursuant to Iowa Code section 147.55(9) and 645 IAC283.2(t2).

Gavel-logo

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News