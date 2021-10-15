State identifies Davenport police officer who shot and killed a man Wednesday

The Davenport police officer who shot and killed a man Wednesday has been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Officer Mason Roth shot 37-year-old Bobby Klum, who had reportedly been walking around near 8th and Iowa Streets with a gun to his own head.
Klum refused to comply with officers' commands. Officers shot at Klum twice with non-lethal weapons before Roth shot him in the torso. He was taken to Genesis East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Per department policy, Roth has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
A small memorial for Klum could be seen on the side of the road Friday afternoon, near the place where he was shot.
Klum was on parole for a sex offender registration conviction from 2017, and would have remained on parole until Jan. 20, 2024. He was sentenced in that case as a repeat offender, with convictions from Scott and Rock Island counties. At sentencing, Scott County District Judge John Telleen gave Klum the maximum term in prison of 15 years, with at least three years to serve before parole could be granted. Klum was given credit for time served in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial and sentencing, Telleen also ordered Klum to remain on the sex offender registry for another 10 years.
Klum was placed on work release on July 10, 2018, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records and paroled on Jan. 18, 2019. He was placed back into the work release program on Nov. 4, 2020, and paroled again on March 23, 2021.
Since 2013, Klum had served time for third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, and violation of Iowa’s sex offender registration statutes. He had been convicted at least four times for aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred — once in 2019, and three times in 2020.
Klum was on the sex offender registry for a 2007 conviction in Rock Island County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 13-16. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that can carry a prison sentence of three to seven years.
According to Rock Island County Circuit Court records, Klum was placed on probation for two years for his sex abuse conviction. When he violated his probation in 2009 he was sentenced to 14 months on probation. He violated probation again in 2010 and was sentenced to a term of 18 months on probation. Klum was discharged from probation in Rock Island County on Jan. 13, 2011.
Klum also had felony convictions in Rock Island County of obstructing justice in 2009, and felon in possession of a firearm in 2016.
He was never sentenced to prison for any of his felony convictions in Illinois.
He had two court cases currently pending in Scott County.
On Aug. 24 during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Klum pleaded guilty to a fifth charge of driving while barred during a hearing in Scott County District Court. He was to be sentenced Dec. 8.
On Aug. 17, Klum was again charged with violating Iowa’s sex offender registry statutes. He faced three counts of violating the registration statutes, with the offense dates being May 14, June 16 and Aug. 17. Each is a Class D felony under Iowa law with a prison sentence of five years. He also faced an enhanced penalty for being a repeat offender. A pre-trial conference was to be held Jan 7.