Investigators think Wilanna Bibbs was trying to leave a Davenport home when she was fatally shot.

An examination of Bibbs’ body indicated the bullet hit her in the back, striking her spine, her heart and her liver, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham reminded a jury during her closing arguments on Friday.

The evidence shows the shooter was at least four feet away from Bibbs, which excludes the idea a struggle over the gun led to an accidental discharge, she said.

Justin Wright, facing a first-degree murder charge for Bibbs’ 2021 killing, intended to kill the 20-year-old woman, Cunningham argued. Discord had been building between them.

“Justin was angry and he made it very clear that there was going to be consequences,” Cunningham told jurors on Friday.

Shortly after that, Bibbs was dead, she said.

Officers checking the house found blood before discovering Bibbs’ body in the garage, Cunningham said earlier in the trial.

Wright, 33, of Atlanta, is a multi-platinum songwriter, and Bibbs was an aspiring singer from North Carolina.

He is accused of killing Bibbs on May 9, 2021, at a residence in the 1500 block of Calvin Street on Davenport’s west side, according to court records. His trial began March 28 and testimony concluded Friday.

Cunningham’s closing argument was an outline of what she thought the trial evidence and testimony proves.

Meena Brandt and Ryan Beckenbaugh, Wright’s defense team, can also make a closing argument, and are expected to do so Monday when the trial resumes.

When they are done, Cunningham will have a final opportunity to address the jury, then the jurors are expected to begin deliberations.

Both sides rested Friday once the prosecution, which has the burden of proving its case, finished presenting evidence. The defense did not present its own evidence, choosing instead to focus on challenging the state’s.

Prosecution witnesses included Kailin Adams, who described Bibbs as her best friend.

Adams told the jury she had several phone calls with Bibbs the day she died. Those conversations began about 30 minutes before the 911 calls that sent police to Calvin Street.

Bibbs was upset during the calls and said Wright intended to kill her, Adams testified. The conversations also included Bibbs asking for money so she could pay Wright money she owed him.

Jurors also heard from Davenport Police Department Sgt. Greg Lalla.

His testimony included that location data for both Wright’s and Bibb’s phones showed the devices traveling during the same time along the same route from Atlanta to Davenport.

During the morning and early afternoon of the day of the shooting, data also showed Wright’s phone's estimated position in various places in western Davenport with the Calvin Street address roughly in the center.

From 1:09 p.m. to 1:35 p.m., the data from Wright’s phone showed the device roughly in the area immediately around the Calvin Street address, Lalla said.

Police were dispatched to the residence around 1:30 p.m., according to evidence.

During her closing on Friday, Cunningham also reviewed other aspects of the case she presented:

Bibbs moved to Atlanta to pursue a singing career and while there met and began dating Wright.

Her family became concerned because her routines, including allowing family to track her phone, changed after the relationship began.

After the couple had a fight in April of 2021, Bibbs’ family was worried enough to pay to fly her to Arizona to stay with a sibling.

Bibbs was only in Arizona a short time before returning to Atlanta and Wright.

The couple traveled to the Davenport area at the beginning of May because Wright has family in the area and one of them was having a birthday.

The gun that killed Bibbs was recovered from the Calvin Street home and had Wright’s DNA on it.

The shell casing and bullet from the shooting were also recovered from the home.

On the day Bibbs died, a member of his family heard Wright arguing with a female and called 911.

Another heard a disturbance, then a loud noise and when that family member tried calling 911, Wright interfered.

A third family member heard what was described as a gunshot at the home and also called police.