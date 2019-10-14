Illinois State Police are investigating a death at the Henry County Jail in Cambridge over the weekend.
The discovery was made at 11:59 p.m., Saturday. According to a news release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office, correctional officers found Teresa Marolf, 61, unresponsive in a solitary holding cell.
Cambridge ambulance and the Henry County Coroner's Office responded.
Marolf was pronounced dead at the jail by the coroner's office.
The Illinois State Police was called in to investigate along with the coroner.
An autopsy will be performed later today.